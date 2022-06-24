Calcutta HC turns down GNLF's plea for postponing GTA polls

Kolkata, June 24 A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Friday, turned down Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF)'s plea for postponing the elections for the new board of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).

While passing the order, the single-judge bench of Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya observed that at this point of time the court does not find any necessity to interfere in the GTA poll process which is scheduled for June 26.

GNLF approached the Calcutta High Court demanding postponing of the GTA polls. The argument was that the Gorkha Hill Council was formed in 1988 as per the provisions of the Indian Constitution. However, GNLF argued that in 2011 the West Bengal government, without making necessary amendments, brought into the GTA, which was totally illegal and unconstitutional. On these grounds they demanded postponing of the GTA polls.

Arguing on behalf of the state government, the state advocate general, S.N. Mukhopadhyay said the preparatory process of the GTA polls have long started with postal ballots being printed, there is no justification of polls at this point of time.

The state advocate general also argued that although the elections for other civic bodies in the state have already been completed, GTA is under the jurisdiction of an administrator for a long time and in such a situation it is the moral duty of the state government to complete the polls. Justice Bhattacharya asked both the parties to submit their arguments in the form of affidavits and finally on Friday she turned down GNLF's plea for postponing GTA polls.

However, Justice Bhattacharya maintained that the other objections of GNLF relating to formation of GTA will be heard separately at a later date.

