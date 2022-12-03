Campaigning for second phase of Gujarat Assembly polls to conclude on Dec 5

The high voltage campaigning for the second phase for elections in 93 out of the total 182 seats in Gujarat will end on Saturday evening with candidates and political parties making the last ditch efforts to woo voters.

According to a report of PTI, The first phase of voting for 89 seats in Saurashtra, Kutch and south Gujarat was held on December 1, while elections for the second phase will be conducted on December 5. An average voter turnout of 63.31 per cent was recorded in the first phase.

In the second phase, voting will be held for the remaining 93 seats, for which 833 candidates of nearly 60 political parties, including the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), opposition Congress and the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and independents are in the fray, PTI reported.

Some of the important constituencies that would go to the polls in the second phase include Ghatlodia seat of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Viramgam seat where Patidar leader Hardik Patel is fighting on BJP ticket and Gandhinagar South from where Alpesh Thakor is fighting as BJP candidate.