Canada is becoming a safe haven for terrorists and extremists says, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

In the wake of the soaring tensions between India and Canada, the Ministry of External Affairs, on Thursday said that New Delhi has raised concerns about the ongoing developments related to the killing of Khalistani terrorists in Ottawa and tagged the allegations as "politically motivated". While addressing a press conference on the Canada issue, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Ottawa has not shared any proof of the allegations levelled by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding the link between the killing of a Khalistani supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Indian agents.

VIDEO | "No specific information was shared by Canada on this case (Nijjar case). We are willing to look at specific information. From our side, specific information regarding criminal activities by individuals based on Canadian soil was shared but has not been acted upon," says… pic.twitter.com/X8KIQEnEvf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 21, 2023

MEA spokesperson Bagchi further said, "If you're talking about reputational issues and reputational damage, if there's any country that needs to look at this, I think it is Canada and its growing reputation as a place, as a safe haven for terrorists, for extremists, and for organized crime. And I think that's a country that needs to worry about its international reputation. "India and Canada are embroiled in a diplomatic row over the killing of Nijjar. The row erupted following Trudeau's allegations of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of the separatist leader. When asked at a press conference whether New Delhi has apprised its views to its leading allies on the diplomatic row with Canada, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has conveyed its position. He also said the Indian high commission and consulates in Canada are temporarily unable to process visa applications in view of disruption of work due to security issues. Meanwhile, India has suspended visa services for Canadian citizens because of security threats to its staff in its consulates in Canada, India's foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday. "The security situation because of Canadian government's inaction has resulted in disruptions and we have suspended visa applications," Arindam Bagchi, the South Asian country's foreign ministry spokesperson, told reporters. Meanwhile, Indian nationals, students in Canada and those planning on travelling to the country have been advised to exercise caution amid the recent strain in relations between the two countries.



