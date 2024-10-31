Can’t imagine India without Nehru family: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Oct 31 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Thursday that he could not imagine India without the former late Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru family, emphasising their contribution to the making of India.

Speaking at an event organised to celebrate the death anniversary of former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi and the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the KPCC office in Bengaluru, he said: “It is difficult to imagine India without the late PM Nehru family. Former PM Late Indira Gandhi sacrificed her life for the integrity of the country.”

He added that the people still remember the help of Indira Gandhi for the poor section of the society even after decades.

“During the Bharat Jodo yatra, a 70-year-old lady walked up and offered cucumbers to Rahul Gandhi and said that it was grown in the land given by Indira Gandhi. The old lady passed away recently and we intend to open a Bharat Jodo training centre in the same place,” he said.

He said that Indira Gandhi implemented many welfare schemes like pensions, housing, land reforms, public distribution system, etc.

He said that she fought hard against poverty. “Sonia Gandhi has beautifully summarised highlights of Indira Gandhi’s life in a book. We will publish that book shortly,” he added.

He said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was instrumental in unifying India after independence.

“He brought small provinces together. Some people are trying to hijack his legacy, but no one can change history,” he said.

He added that Rahul Gandhi inaugurated the new building behind the Congress party office on Queen’s Road.

“I asked AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge as to who should it be named after. He suggested Indira Gandhi’s name,” he recalled.

Asked when he would join the election campaign in Channapatna, he replied, "Minister for Transport Ramalinga Reddy and I have already visited 25 times. We only campaign together one day at a time, and other leaders carry on the campaign on other days."

