Can't prevent spread of Omicron: Member of Kerala COVID panel

The spread of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus cannot be stopped, adding that the cases of the new variant multiply every two days, says Dr TS Anish, member of COVID Expert Committee.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Anish said, "Global trends show that the number of Omicron cases is going to reach 1000 in 2-3 weeks and one million, maybe, in 2 months. We don't have more than a month before a major outbreak happens in India. We need to prevent this."

He also said that most numbers of Omicron cases are expatriates.

"We cannot prevent the infections from spreading in India. We have one month time to reactivate our system so that the number of infections are not getting out of hand," he added.

He said, "Even if we are placing our system on time, even then, in a country like India, the risk of spreading of Omicron cases is much wider and large."

( With inputs from ANI )

