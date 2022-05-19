Captive gray langur rescued by PETA

Lucknow, May 19 The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India and the Uttar Pradesh Forest officials have rescued a gray langur, commonly known as a Hanuman langur, who was illegally kept tied in a residential society.

PETA activist and forest officials rescued the primate after receiving a complaint from a local resident.

The langur was found tied by its neck to a tree under the scorching Sun without food or water, reportedly for over two weeks. The animal was earlier found wandering on the society premises in search of food, after which the residents tied it up.

Following the rescue and after a veterinarian declared the langur to be healthy, the forest department released the animal into a forested area, which is the natural habitat for the species.

The forest officials also warned the society residents to refrain from taking matters into their own hands and about potential legal consequences and asked them to contact the forest department if such a situation arises in future.

"It's vital that smart, social monkeys remain with their friends and families in nature for their well-being, not held captive," said PETA India Emergency Response Assistant, Kabir Bhanu Das.

He further said: "PETA India encourages all kind people to keep their eyes open and report any cases of animal abuse, health emergencies, or illegal wildlife trading to relevant authorities, such as the police or forest department."

In the forests where they belong, Hanuman langurs live in groups of up to 100. They spend much of their time playing, grooming, and engaging in other social activities.

PETA India said that the Indian gray langurs (Semnopithecu sajax) are protected under Schedule II of The Wildlife (Protection) Act (WPA), 1972, and that exploiting them for profit or keeping them in captivity as "pets" is both morally wrong and punishable by up to seven years in prison and a fine of at least Rs 10,000 under the WPA, 1972.

