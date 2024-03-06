Car Stunt on Delhi Roads: Police Seizes SUV for Rough Driving and Dangerous Stunts Without Number Plate (Watch Video)

March 6, 2024

Delhi Police have seized an SUV after the vido of car performing dangerous stunts on roads went viral on social media websites. The stunt clip said to be recored on Najafgarh Road in Rajouri Garden.

The Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of Rajouri Garden lodged a police complaint at the Rajouri Garden Police Station, highlighting the alarming behaviour of certain vehicles on the road. 

Watch the Car Stunt Viral Video:

After the complaint, the Delhi Police launched an investigation. In a viral clip, it can be seen that the car engaged in reckless maneuvers while its number plate was missing, an attempt by the owner to evade identification. However, the police team at PS Rajouri Garden seized the SUV despite the owner's efforts to conceal its identity.

