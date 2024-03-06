Car Stunt on Delhi Roads: Police Seizes SUV for Rough Driving and Dangerous Stunts Without Number Plate (Watch Video)

Delhi Police have seized an SUV after the vido of car performing dangerous stunts on roads went viral on social media websites. The stunt clip said to be recored on Najafgarh Road in Rajouri Garden.

The Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of Rajouri Garden lodged a police complaint at the Rajouri Garden Police Station, highlighting the alarming behaviour of certain vehicles on the road.

Watch the Car Stunt Viral Video:

#WATCH | Delhi Police team at PS Rajouri Garden has seized an SUV despite the owner's attempts to conceal the vehicle's identity by removing its number plate, for reckless driving and dangerous stunts along Najafgarh Road - Rajouri Garden.



After the complaint, the Delhi Police launched an investigation. In a viral clip, it can be seen that the car engaged in reckless maneuvers while its number plate was missing, an attempt by the owner to evade identification. However, the police team at PS Rajouri Garden seized the SUV despite the owner's efforts to conceal its identity.