Cash-For-Query Case: Ethics panel report on Mahua Moitra to be tabled in LS on Dec 4

The report of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommending the expulsion of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in a cash-for-query case will be tabled in the lower house of Parliament on Monday.

As per the agenda papers distributed by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Vinod Kumar Sonkar, the chairperson of the Ethics Committee, is scheduled to present the committee's inaugural report on the floor of the House. The committee, in a meeting held on November 9, unanimously endorsed the report advocating the expulsion of Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha in light of the cash-for-query accusation.

Six members of the panel voted in favour of the report, including Congress MP Preneet Kaur who had earlier been suspended from the party. Four members of the panel belonging to opposition parties submitted dissent notes. The opposition members termed the report a fixed match and said the complaint filed by BJP Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey, which the panel reviewed, was not supported by a shred of evidence.

The expulsion of Mahua Moitra can only be executed if the House votes in favor of the Ethics Committee's recommendation. The Winter Session of Parliament, commencing on Monday, is slated to run until December 22. During this session, the fate of Moitra's expulsion will be determined by the voting process.