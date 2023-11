Cash for query case: Mahua Moitra accuses of speaker of ‘inaction’

TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, claiming there was a ''serious breach of privilege'' after a private news channel accessed a confidential draft report of a parliamentary panel on her alleged unethical conduct.Posting a copy of her letter to the speaker on 'X', Moitra said, ''Have not received any replies from my previous letter to Hon'ble Lok Sabha Speaker but am placing this on record anyway.'' ''There is clearly a total breakdown of all due process and rules of the Lok Sabha. Your inaction and lack of response to my previous complaints is also unfortunate,'' she said.

''However, as a matter of record, I wish to bring this egregious breach to your urgent attention,'' Moitra said. The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee looking into the ''cash-for-query'' allegations against Moitra is meeting later on Thursday to adopt its draft report which is likely to be hotly contested by opposition members of the panel.

Moitra is accused of sharing her login credentials with the businessman, who allegedly posted questions pertaining to the conglomerate of his own accord. Moitra has said she shared the credentials to have his staff type out her questions. She has also rubbished the allegation that she accepted bribes from the businessman.Mahua Moitra appeared before the panel on November 2. She, however, stormed out minutes later, claiming the panel's chairperson, BJP leader Vinod Sonkar, had asked unethical and personal questions from her. Sonkar later claimed she had used unparliamentary language for him and the panel.