Cattle smuggler held after encounter in UP’s Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Nov 20 A notorious cattle smuggler, Ajit Paswan, was arrested after he suffered bullet injuries during an exchange of fire with police personnel in Mirzapur district.

According to police, the smuggler was carrying a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on his head.

Sharing details, ASP Mirzapur OP Singh said on Monday that on getting information regarding movement of criminals, a joint team of Rajgarh police and special operation group (SOG) cordoned the Rajgarh road.

During the checking drive, a person riding a motorcycle tried to dodge the cops when they signalled him to stop. When the cops chased him, he opened fire at the police team.

When the cops retaliated, the miscreant suffered bullet injuries in his leg and fell on ground, the ASP said.

Later, police rushed the injured to the district hospital after recovering a country-made revolver, live cartridges, the motorcycle, a mobile phone and Rs 3,160 cash from his possession.

Singh further said that two cases of cattle smuggling were lodged against Paswan at Rajgarh police station while details of other cases pending against him were being collected from other districts.

