Cattle smuggling case: CBI arrests TMC’s Anubrata Mondal

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials escorted by a contingent of central armed forces personnel arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Anubrata Mondal on Thursday morning, 11 August from his Bolpur residence in a 2020 cattle smuggling case. After the Trinamool Congress's Birbhum district president ignored 10 consecutive summons from the CBI, the agency decided not to wait anymore and reached his residence on Thursday morning.

A team of CBI officials led by the agency's superintendent (anti-corruption branch), Rajeev Mishra, along with the team of central armed forces personnel had reached Bolpur late Wednesday night.Around 9.50 am, the team of CBI and central armed personnel reached Mondal's residence. First the central armed forces cordoned the entire residential building from all points. Thereafter, the CBI officials got divided into two teams. One team entered the residence from the main front gate, while the other entered through the other gate at the back side of the building.The official added, "We even talked to the doctor concerned and he also said that he was forced to give the bed-rest advice in plain paper both from his higher authorities as well as Mandal. So, before he could adopt any further method to duck interrogation, we decided to reach his house."After entering the residence, the CBI first asked the private security person posted there to move out of the building and also directed the central armed forces personnel not to allow anyone to enter. The CBI officers have also seized all the mobile phones from everyone present at the building while the raid was conducted.