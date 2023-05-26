Cattle smuggling case: Delhi court reserves order on bail plea of Sukanya Mondal

New Delhi [India], May 26 : Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday reserved its order on the bail plea of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal's daughter Sukanya Mondal, arrested in a money laundering case connected with the multi-crore cattle smuggling case.

Sukanya was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on April 26.

Special judge Raghubeer Singh after hearing the submissions of the applicant and the agency, reserved the order for June 1.

Advocate Amit Kumar argued on behalf of Sukanya and argued on the parity with another accused Tanya Sanyal who was not arrested and a charge sheet was filed without arrest.

He also submitted that Tanya is the wife of BSF commandant Satish Kumar who is also one of the accused. Allegations against Tanya are that she received bribe money for cattle smuggling from Enamul Haque and laundered the same.

Despite, serious allegations, Tanya was granted regular bail. Her bail was not opposed by the ED, the counsel argued.

Advocate Amit Kumar also argued that the applicant Sukanya also compromised her health due to the investigation of the case. Her surgery was due and she was to travel to Cochin. After receiving the summon she joined the investigation and was arrested.

The investigation is over and a charge sheet has been filed. There is nothing incriminating against the applicant, the counsel argued.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 12 filed a reply opposing the bail application of Sukanya Mondal. The agency said in the reply that there is sufficient evidence against the accused.

ED through Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) submitted that there is incriminating material against the accused. A charge sheet has been filed. She should not be enlarged on bail. The bail application may be dismissed.

He argued that the issue of national security and the weakening of the Economy of the country is involved in the matter.

He also argued that Anubrata Mondal, the father of the applicant is an uneducated person and his whole business activities were taken care of by the applicant.

The court on May 6, issued notice to Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a bail plea of Sukanya Mondal. She was remanded to judicial custody after ED's interrogation.

Her father is a TMC leader and is in custody in this case.

ED was granted custody of Sukanya to trace the proceed of the crime, trace the money trail and identify the modus operandi. She has to be confronted by Anubrata Mondal also.

It is also alleged that the accused is a teacher in the West Bengal government. She is actively involved in business activities as per data collected so far. The total cash proceeds of crime deposited in her various bank account and her business entities are worth several crores.

Anubrata Mondal, Trinamool Congress party's president of Birbhum district Anubrata Mondal and said to be a close aide of chief minister Mamata Banerjee was earlier arrested by the CBI in connection with the same case in July last year.

ED arrested him in the alleged multi-crore cattle smuggling scam after questioning him inside the Asansol jail where he was lodged.

In the case, the court earlier noted that this case of ED is based upon the Scheduled Offence (CBI case), the proceedings of which are going on there at Asansol, West Bengal in a CBI Court and some accused have been running into Judicial custody in connection with those proceedings of the CBI case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor