Caught On Cam: 19-Year-Old College Girl Killed by Private Bus While Crossing Road in Tirunelveli; CCTV Video Emerges

A 19-year-old college girl died on the spot after she was struck by a private bus while crossing the road on a scooty in Ramayanpatti near Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli on Thursday morning, November 14. The accident took place at around 7 am. when a girl was trying to cross the road on a two-wheeler near Nellai.

The CCTV video of the accident went viral on social media. In a video, it can be seen a woman on the scooty trying to cross a narrow road while she was suddenly hit by a speeding bus.

Road Accident Caught on CCTV Camera

A 19-year-old college girl was killed after being hit by a private bus while she was crossing the road in Ramayanpatti near Tirunelveli pic.twitter.com/ywaF2Xc2wC — Thinakaran Rajamani (@thinak_) November 14, 2024

The deceased has been identified as Selvam, daughter of Baldurai. Selvam is a labourer from the Veppankulam area near Ramayan Patti in the Nellai district. She was studying in her second year at a college in Perumalpuram.

19-year-old died on the spot due to excessive loss of blood after the bus struck her. Her body was sent to the Government Medical College Hospital for examination. The police also registered a case regarding the incident. The bus driver who caused the accident is being investigated.