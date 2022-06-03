CBI arrests 7 including senior manager of defence PSU for stealing metal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested seven accused including two scrap dealers of Hyderabad for stealing and selling metals from a Defence Public Sector Undertaking (PSU).

The arrested accused were identified as Mohammed Nayeem Nayyar and his brother Mohammed Waseem Nayyar, Bathkola Murali and Nasa Deekshith alias Sunny, MIDHANI AGM (Security and Administration) S Narasing Rao, Constable Saripalli Prem Kumar (Vehicle driver) Telangana State Special Protection Force (TSSPF) and Ravinder Reddy, Assistant Commandant in TSSPF.

A case was registered against two scrap merchants of Hyderabad based private firm and others.

"It was alleged that the accused entered into a conspiracy with others including temporary/casual employees of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. (MIDHANI), Hyderabad, a Constable of Telangana State Special Protection Force and unknown others to divert valuable raw/finished/semi-finished materials in a clandestine manner from MIDHANI, Hyderabad to the godown of scrap dealers," CBI official said in a statement.

It was further alleged that the said scrap merchants agreed to pay illegal gratification to the temporary/casual employees and other public servants.

During the investigation, CBI intercepted the vehicle while transferring 950 kgs (approx.) of precious material and caught the two scrap merchants who were stealing the precious metal scrap along with two temporary employees of MIDHANI (private persons), the driver of the vehicle and other accused.

"Searches were conducted at six locations in Hyderabad at MIDHANI and other premises of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents and mobile phones containing incriminating evidence and some details of payments made by the scrap merchants to the temporary employees of MIDHANI and certain officials of MIDHANI," said a CBI official.

All the arrested accused will be produced before the Competent Court, he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

