CBI arrests absconding accused in Vyapam case

New Delhi, June 28 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested an accused who was on the run in the Vyapam case from Latur district of Maharashtra.

The accused was identified as Hariom Gupta. He was wanted in a case related to the Forest Guard Recruitment Test-2013 conducted by Vyapam. He appeared for a candidate, Rajkumar.

The CBI had registered the case in compliance with a Supreme Court order and taken over the investigation from the Madhya Pradesh police.

Initially an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC was lodged in 2013 at Ambah police station of Madhya Pradesh against the accused and the candidate on a complaint by the Centre Superintendent of a Higher Secondary School at Ambah.

It was alleged that during the Forest Guard Recruitment Test-2013, Gupta appeared in the written examination in the name of the original candidate. During investigation, Gupta had been arrested by the police and his specimen fingerprints were also taken. After investigation, a chargesheet was filed by the police against the impersonator and the candidate before a judicial magistrate's court.

During the trial, Gupta absconded and a non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued against him by the trial court.

The CBI raided various places in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Maharashtra in search of Gupta. Finally, the CBI traced Gupta and arrested him from Latur in Maharashtra.

He was produced before the Additional Session Judge for CBI cases at Gwalior and remanded to judicial custody.

