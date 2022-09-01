CBI arrests Delhi Police ASI in bribery case

New Delhi, Sep 1 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 7.89 lakh from a person.

The accused ASI has been identified as Dushyant Gautam.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered against Brij Pal, ACP Narcotics department of Bawana Police Station and and another official.

It was alleged in the complaint that Pal demanded Rs 15 lakh through the ASI for giving relief to the wife of the complainant in an FIR registered under Section 21 NDPS Act, Bhalswa Police Station.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the ASI while accepting the bribe of Rs 7.89 lakh from the complainant.

"Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused located in Delhi and Faridabad. The arrested accused will be presented at the court," said the CBI.

