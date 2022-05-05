CBI arrests NCLT interim resolution professional in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested an Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) of the National Law Tribunal (NCLT) and two private persons including a proprietor of a Mumbai-based firm in a bribery case of Rs 2 lakh.

The arrested persons were identified as Subrata Maity, Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) of NCLT in Mumbai, and two others as Ashish Somani and Ruchit Tanka.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered on complaint against an Interim Resolution Professional of NCLT and unknown others on the allegations of demanding undue advantage of Rs 20 lakh for settling the NCLT matter of the complainant's company.

It was further alleged that the accused demanded an initial part payment of Rs 2 lakh, out of the total demand of Rs 20 lakh from the complainant and told him that a private person would come to collect the said amount at Pune.

CBI laid a trap and caught the said private person while accepting the initial part payment of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant.

Later, the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) and the Proprietor/Jeweller of Mumbai whose alleged role came in the case were also caught.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused at Pune, Navi Mumbai which led to the recovery of incriminating documents etc.

On Thursday, all the three arrested accused are being produced in the Court of Special Judge of CBI cases in Pune.

( With inputs from ANI )

