CBI arrests Railways Dy Chief Engineer, two contractors in Lucknow for graft

New Delhi, Nov 8 The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday said that it has arrested a Deputy Chief Engineer of the Northern Railways posted in Lucknow and a contractor and his son in an alleged bribery of Rs 5 lakh.

The arrested accused have been identified as Harish Kumar, a 2006-batch IRSE official, posted as Deputy Chief Engineer-II, Constructions, Northern Railways, at Charbagh in Lucknow and Virendra Tomar and his son Prashant Tomar, both bribe givers, of Tomar Construction.

A CBI spokesperson said that it was alleged that the accused demanded the bribe from the contractor of a private company based at Kosi Kalan (Uttar Pradesh) for expeditious processing of due payments.

The CBI registered a case on November 7 against 10 accused including public servants of Northern Railway, Lucknow and private persons, the official said.

It was alleged that the public servants posted at Northern Railways, Hazaratganj, Lucknow entered into a conspiracy with private contractors and were showing undue favour in approving payments for variation or deviation, expeditious processing of due payments, etc. in lieu of illegal gratification.

"Searches were conducted at Lucknow, Jaunpur, Kosi Kalan (Uttar Pradesh) at several premises of accused which led to recovery of Rs 52 lakh, locker keys, electronic items and incriminating documents.

“The arrested accused will be produced on Thursday before the competent court," the official added.

