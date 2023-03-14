CBI arrests RPF Inspector in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday arrested an Inspector of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mukesh Kumar Meena. He is an Inspector of the RPF Police Station in the Akola area of Maharashtra.A case was registered against an Inspector posted at RPF Police Station, Akola (Maharashtra) and others on a complaint alleging demand of bribe of Rs 3 lakh to release the complainant's father from the cases registered against him at RPF Police Station, Akola, and also granted bail at the Police Station itself.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the first installment of a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the Complainant. Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused which led to the recovery of documents relating to property etc.

The arrested accused was produced before the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Amravati and was remanded to Police Custody.

( With inputs from ANI )

