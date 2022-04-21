CBI arrests two CGST officials for taking bribe

New Delhi, April 21 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested two superintendents in CGST and Customs Excise department, Bhopal, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered against the two superintendents, Chetan Saxena and Ankur Khandelwal, following a complaint.

The complainant had alleged that the officials demanded Rs 10,00,000 from him for settling a CGST case against his partnership firm.

After filing a case, the CBI formed a team to look into the matter and asked the complainant to negotiate with the accused.

"After negotiation, a deal was finalised at Rs 2 lakh, to be handed over on April 20. The CBI then laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe," said the CBI official.

The official said that searches were conducted at the premises of both the accused in Bhopal, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor