CBI conducts raids in KIRU Hydroelectric Projects contract scam

New Delhi, July 6 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting search operations at 16 locations in five different cities including, Srinagar, Jammu, Delhi, Mumbai and Patna in connection with irregularities found in KIRU Hydroelectric Projects awarded in Jammu, to the tune of Rs 2200 crore.

A CBI source said that searches are being conducted at two locations in Srinagar, five locations in Delhi, three in Mumbai, one in Patna and at five locations in Jammu at the premises of associates of the accused, middlemen and others involved in the matter.

The source said that a case was registered on April 20 on the request of Satyapal Malik, the former Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir against Navin Kumar Choudhary, IAS, then Chairman, CVPPPL; M.S. Babu, then MD, CVPPPL; M.K. Mittal, then Director, CVPPPL; Arun Kumar Mishra, then Director, CVPPPL and Patel Engineering Ltd. It was alleged that they tried to bribe the former LG also.

"The FIR was lodged on the allegations of malpractices in award of the contract worth Rs 2200 crore of civil works of Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project (HEP) to a private company in 2019. Award of Civil Works package of Kiru Hydroelectric Project, guidelines regarding e-tendering were not followed and though a decision was taken in the Board Meeting of CVPPPL (Chenab Valley Power Projects (P) Ltd) for re-tender through e-tendering with reverse auction, after cancellation of on-going tendering process, same was not implemented (as per decision taken in the next Board meeting) and tender was finally awarded to said private company," said the CBI source.

Earlier, searches were also conducted on April 21 at the premises of the accused including then Chairman, then MD, then Directors of CVPPPL etc.

During investigation, evidences were found revealing the alleged role of middlemen including then Chairman financial transactions, between these middlemen and public servants and accordingly, searches are being conducted on Wednesday at 16 locations.

