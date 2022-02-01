CBI court awards 3-yr jail to 2 NCIL officials in graft case

New Delhi, Feb 1 A Special CBI court in Rajasthan has awarded three years rigorous imprisonment to two NCIL officials for misappropriating Rs 1.9 crore.

The case against Rakesh Sharma, the former branch Manager and Bhagwati Charan Verma, then senior assistant was registered on a complaint from NICL, Jaipur.

Both were working in NICL, Sikar Rajasthan.

The court also slapped fines of Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh on Sharma and Verma respectively.

It was alleged that the two hatched a conspiracy and caused a loss of Rs 1.9 crore to NCIL.

"They committed fraud between August 2008 and March 2012. They hatched a conspiracy and misappropriated different amounts of insurance premium collected on behalf of NICL from different customers, by manipulating the entries in the collection register as well as bank accounts and misappropriated Rs 1.09 crore," read the CBI charge sheet.

After lodging the FIR, the CBI launched a probe. In 2013, after completing investigation, the CBI filed a charge sheet before the Special Court, Jaipur.

During the trial, prosecution examined 32 witnesses.

The trial court found both the accused guilty and convicted them.

