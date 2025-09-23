CBI court sentences two to 5-year imprisonment for fraudulent insurance claim

New Delhi, Sep 23 A special CBI court in Ahmedabad on Tuesday convicted two persons in a nearly two-decade-old fraudulent fire insurance claim case, sentencing them to five years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) each along with a cumulative fine of Rs 60 lakh.

Special Judge for CBI cases found Rashik J. Patel Dalsaniya, partner of M/s Mira Chemicals, and Sanjay Ramesh Chitre, proprietor of M/s S.R. Chitre and Co., guilty of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and use of forged documents. Dalsaniya was fined Rs 45 lakh, while Chitre was fined Rs 15 lakh.

The case dates back to January 20, 2002, when a fire broke out at Mira Chemicals’ factory in GIDC, Panoli, Bharuch.

Following the incident, the company lodged a claim with the United India Insurance Company Ltd (UIICL). Chitre, appointed as surveyor, assessed the damage at Rs 36.92 lakh. The claim was subsequently approved by UIICL officials, and Rs 36.86 lakh was paid out.

However, a probe by the CBI’s Gandhinagar unit, registered in June 2006, revealed that forged documents, including fake bills and vouchers, were submitted to exaggerate losses and secure undue financial advantage.

“After scrutiny and recommendations from UIICL officials, including the Branch and Divisional Offices, the claim was approved, and payment was made. However, it was revealed in the investigation that forged documents, including fake bills and vouchers, were submitted to exaggerate the damage and reinstallations, leading to fraudulent claims,” the CBI said in a press statement.

After investigation, two separate charge sheets were filed — one against Dalsaniya and Chitre, and another against several UIICL officials, including the then divisional and regional managers. The charges included criminal conspiracy, forgery for valuable security, use of forged documents, and criminal misconduct.

“During the trial, 34 prosecution witnesses were examined and relied on 234 documents/exhibits in support of the charges against the accused persons. The court found merit in the charges against the Accused Rashik J. Patel Dalsaniya and Sanjay R. Chitre and convicted and sentenced them accordingly,” it said.

The court found sufficient merit to convict Dalsaniya and Chitre but acquitted all public servants of UIICL of the charges.

One of the accused, retired manager Cherukatkochu Gopalan, passed away during the trial, leading to the abatement of charges against him.

