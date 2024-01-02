CBI files chargesheet against five in two inter-related cases of Manipur violence

New Delhi, Jan 2 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed two separate chargesheets against five people in connection with two inter-related cases of Manipur violence.

A CBI spokesperson said that the agency filed a chargesheet in the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate in Assam's Guwahati against five accused.

The CBI -- in its chargesheet -- has named Nohgin Baitekuki, Paolunmang, Smalsawn Haokip, Paominlun Haokip and Lhingneichang in connection with the case.

The CBI had registered the case on August 23 last year on the request of Manipur government and had taken over investigation of FIR registered on July 8 last year which was registered at police station in Imphal on complaint against a minor boy.

It was alleged that complainant’s minor daughter was missing since July 6 and was kidnapped by said minor boy with an intention to marry her without her consent.

It was also alleged that on the other hand, the father of the said boy had also registered an FIR in Lamphel Police Station, in Imphal West on July 19 last year against unknown persons alleging that his son, aged about 17 years, left his house on his bike in the morning of July 6 and since then he had not come back.

It was further alleged that he might have been kidnapped.

"The investigation of both the inter-related cases (arising out of same facts) revealed that in the morning of July 6, the boy went to the tuition class of minor girl and picked her up on his bike as a pillion rider and proceeded towards Bishnupur side and from there to Thas View Point Area on old Cachar Road. At that spot, the boy and girl were intercepted and held captive by the accused who forcibly put the victims (boy and girl) in a vehicle," the CBI official said.

"They were taken to an undisclosed location and later on, were suspectedly killed. Four accused persons were arrested during the investigation and are presently in judicial custody," the official said.

The official said that the agency filed chargesheets in both the cases against the five accused.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor