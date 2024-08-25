CBI Launches Raids at 15 Locations in Corruption Case Against Ex-Principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 25, 2024 09:00 AM2024-08-25T09:00:45+5:302024-08-25T09:03:14+5:30
CBI has launched search operations at approximately 15 locations in connection with a corruption case against Sandip Gosh, the ...
CBI has launched search operations at approximately 15 locations in connection with a corruption case against Sandip Gosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College. The agency's action follows its recent filing of a case regarding financial irregularities at a Kolkata hospital, where a trainee doctor was tragically raped and murdered on August 9. The investigation has now been transferred from the West Bengal government's Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the agency after a directive from the Kolkata High Court.
The High Court has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged financial misconduct during the tenure of Ghosh as principal, following a plea by former Deputy Superintendent Akhtar Ali. This investigation is in conjunction with an existing CBI inquiry into the rape and murder of a trainee doctor.
Also Read: West Bengal Film Industry Unites in Protest Over Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College Rape-Murder Case
Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj emphasized the need for a consolidated investigation to avoid inefficiencies and ensure effective enforcement of justice, directing the CBI to provide a progress report within three weeks.Open in app