CBI lodges FIR against private firm, others for causing Rs 63.71 cr loss to IDBI Bank

New Delhi, Oct 4 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR against a private company and other unknown people for causing alleged loss of Rs 63.71 crore to IDBI Bank, an official said on Wednesday.

According to a senior CBI official, the agency has registered a case on the basis of a complaint filed by the IDBI Bank Ltd., NPA Management Group, Mumbai, against a private company, private persons andunknown others accusing them of causing a loss of Rs 63.71 crore (approx) to IDBI Bank.

The official said the accused named in the FIR are - SPG Multitrade Pvt. Ltd. (the company), Madan Lal Goyal, Prince Goyal, Shally Prince Goyal and unknown public servant(s) and private persons.

“It is alleged that the borrower company and its promoters entered a conspiracy with others and cheated IDBI Bank by way of misappropriation of funds and criminal breach of trust, manipulation of books of accounts etc.,” said the official.

“It is further alleged that the borrower company carried out fraudulent sales/purchase transactions, overstated receivables and trade payables resulting in higher drawing power and submitted wrong drawing power statements.

“An alleged loss to the tune of Rs.63.71 crore (approx) plus expenses and uncharged interest thereon was caused to IDBI Bank. Searches were conducted at Mumbai and Bhopal at the premises of the accused, which led to recovery of incriminating property documents, hard disks, locker keys, etc.,” said the official.

