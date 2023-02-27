CBI produces deputy CM Manish Sisodia before court over Delhi excise scam case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) produced Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in a corruption case related to the excise policy, before a city court.

There was a heavy security presence in and outside the Rouse Avenue Courts premises. The agency produced Sisodia before special judge M K Nagpal and was likely to seek his custodial interrogation.

The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

Before joining the probe, he went to Rajghat along with other party leaders, Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bhardwaj, to offer prayers. Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said he would "fully cooperate" with the CBI.