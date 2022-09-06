CBI questions Trinamool Congress MLA over Bengal post-poll violence

Kolkata, Sep 6 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is questioning Paresh Paul, a senior Trinamool Congress leader and five-time MLA, in connection with his alleged association in a violence case in Kolkata which took place immediately after results of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls were declared in which a BJP activist was killed.

This the second time that Paul is being questioned after his first appearance in May.

He appeared at the CBI office located in the Central Government Office (CGO) Complex office at Kolkata's Salt Lake area at around 11.30 a.m. on Tuesday and till the report was filed his interrogation process was on.

BJP activist Avijit Sarkar, a resident of Kankurgachi area in North Kolkata, was lynched on May 3, 2021, soon after the results of the elections were declared.

His elder brother, Biswajit Sarkar had complained that Paul, as the ruling party legislator from Beliaghata Assembly constituency, was responsible for the lynching of his brother.

The CBI took over the investigation following an order of the Calcutta High Court.

A team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) visited different pockets of the state and submitted a report, holding several top leaders and MLAs of the ruling Trinamool Congress responsible for the violence.

In July, the Sarkar family also filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court against state Chief Secretary, H.K. Dwivedi accusing him of contempt of court.

In the petition, the family alleged that despite a clear order from the high court, compensation was not provided on time.

