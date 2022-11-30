CBI raids 13 locations in J&K in recruitment paper leak case

Published: November 30, 2022

Jammu, Nov 30 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday carried out raids at 13 places in J&K's Jammu and Samba districts.

The officials said the raids were a part of the CBI investigation into the question paper leakage of financial accounts assistants (FAAs) recruitment exam.

The exam was cancelled by the government after reports of paper leak in the recruitment process surfaced.

Sources said that the places raided include the residence of a J&K administrative service (JKAS) officer who was connected with the conduct of the cancelled exam.

