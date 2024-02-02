CBI Raids Premises of NGO Founded by Activist Harsh Mander

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated searches at the premises of an NGO established by writer and human rights activist Harsh Mander, following allegations of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act violations.

Mander, a former member of the Sonia Gandhi-led National Advisory Council during the UPA government, founded the NGO known as Aman Biradari.

CBI is raiding the residence and office of IAS-turned-social activist Harsh Mander in connection with FCRA violation case. Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024

The FIR has been lodged against Aman Biradari based on complaints from the Union Home Ministry, citing alleged breaches of various provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.