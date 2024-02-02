CBI Raids Premises of NGO Founded by Activist Harsh Mander

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 2, 2024 10:34 AM2024-02-02T10:34:40+5:302024-02-02T10:34:43+5:30

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated searches at the premises of an NGO established by writer and ...

CBI Raids Premises of NGO Founded by Activist Harsh Mander | CBI Raids Premises of NGO Founded by Activist Harsh Mander

CBI Raids Premises of NGO Founded by Activist Harsh Mander

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated searches at the premises of an NGO established by writer and human rights activist Harsh Mander, following allegations of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act violations.

Mander, a former member of the Sonia Gandhi-led National Advisory Council during the UPA government, founded the NGO known as Aman Biradari.

The FIR has been lodged against Aman Biradari based on complaints from the Union Home Ministry, citing alleged breaches of various provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

Open in app
Tags :Central Bureau Of InvestigationHarsh Mandercongress