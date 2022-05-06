CBI raids Regional Transport Office in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 6 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday carried out a raid in the Regional Transport Office in Srinagar, official sources said.

Official sources said that the raid was conducted following complaints of wrongdoings by the officials of RTO Kashmir in registration of fresh and re-registration of different types of vehicles from outside states.

"There have been reports of a nexus between touts and some officials of the RTO office and some incriminating documents have been seized during the raid," a source said.

RTO Kashmir has confirmed the raid and said that officials have assisted the CBI team during the raid.

