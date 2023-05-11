CBI registers case against ONGC officials over alleged fraud charges

New Delhi [India], May 11 : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered a case against several people, including officials of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Assam, accused of siphoning off hefty sums meant to benefit employees, by generating fake slips for physiotherapy.

"The accused are identified as Bijoy Kumar Shaw, then DGM (MS), Eashitva Tamuly, Contractual Medical Officer (Occupational Health), ONGC, Jorhat (Assam); Jadumoni Hazarika, Proprietor of Kiran Physiotherapy Clinic, and unknown others," the CBI said in a statement.

The central agency further said that ONGC, New Delhi filed a complaint, alleging that then DGM (MS) and a Contractual Medical Officer (Occupational Health), ONGC, Jorhat (Assam) in conspiracy with a Proprietor of a private company based at Jorhat and unknown others generated requisition slips for physiotherapy, in the name of retired beneficiaries of ONGC health facilities and their dependents without their knowledge and even in the name of beneficiaries who had already expired.

It was further alleged that the said Proprietor claimed false and bogus bills which were verified and certified by then DGM resulting into fraudulent payment of Rs 19,15,080 (approx) to said private company.

"Searches were conducted at seven places including at Guwahati, Jorhat and Dehradun at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of several incriminating documents/articles," CBI said, adding that documents related to six properties in the name of said DGM were also recovered.

Further information is awaited.

