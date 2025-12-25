CBI secures 5-year jail term for two persons involved in LIC fraud in UP

New Delhi, Dec 25 A Special CBI Court, Lucknow, sentenced two persons to five years’ imprisonment with a fine of Rs 12 lakh each for cheating LIC of India of Rs 15.22 lakh in 2003 through fraudulent payments under 20 policies, an official said on Thursday.

Braj Kumar Pandey and Manish Kumar Srivastava, colluded with others in the offence and were held guilty of criminal conspiracy by the Special Court, the CBI said in a statement.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the instant case on the allegations that Pradeep Kumar Pandey, while functioning as Micro Processing Operator at Career Agents Branch (CAB), LIC of India at Gorakhpur, during the period from November 2001 to April 2003, in criminal conspiracy with some unknown persons, cheated LIC of India to the tune of Rs 15.22 lakh and benefited himself.

The probe agency alleged that Pradeep Kumar Pandey misused the password of the Branch Officials and created fictitious policy Masters and fictitious Salary Saving Scheme errors to facilitate fraudulent payments under 20 policies.

After completion of the investigation, the CBI filed a charge sheet on January 10, 2007, against Pradeep Kumar Pandey, Micro Processing Operator, LIC of India, Divisional Office, Gorakhpur and five private persons - Braj Kumar Pandey; Manish Kumar Srivastava; Pankaj Kumar Rawat; Amar Nath Pandey and Dhananjay Kumar Upadhyaya.

The Special Court, after the trial, convicted and sentenced the two accused, Braj Kumar Pandey and Manish Kumar Srivastava, accordingly.

The Court acquitted two accused persons, Pankaj Kumar Rawat and Dhananjay Kumar Upadhyaya, of all the charges levelled against them for want of sufficient evidence. Accused Pradeep Kumar Pandey and Amar Nath Pandey expired during the trial.

In a separate case, the CBI said on Wednesday that it arrested two bank officials involved in opening of mule accounts in a conspiracy with organised cyber criminals who later used the accounts for illegal fund transfers and fraud.

Those arrested were identified as Shalini Sinha, Assistant Manager, Canara Bank, and Abhishek Kumar, Business Development Associate, Axis Bank.

