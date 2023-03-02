CBI take over probe against absconding Bihar murder accused

New Delhi, March 2 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed two cases against Bihar criminal Rajnath Sharma, who committed a murder after refused extortion money, and later on, fled from police custody.

According to information, on June, 6, 2021, accused Raj Nath Sharma had demanded money from Anand Sharma alias Buchun Sharma, but he refused and was murdered allegedly by the accused.

The victim's wife Rambha Devi got an FIR lodged against the accused.

"The accused had a fight with Anand Sharma. After that, the accused called him up many times but he didn't speak to him. On June 5, 2021, Rambha Devi alongwith her husband was attending wedding of her cousin at Beili, Dasaudhi, where Raj Nath Sharma came with two other people and came near her husband. About two o'clock in the night accused Raj Nath Sharma served food to them alongwith two-three other persons. After this, she went to the home of her relative at venue of wedding and accused Raj Nath Sharma took her husband on the road for a walk. At 5 a.m., she searched for her husband and found that accused Raj Nath Sharma had killed her husband by slitting his throat," reads the FIR.

The Bihar Police lodged a case of murder.

A day after the incident, the accused was arrested from his house on June 7, 2021.

However, the police didn't produce him before the court concerned after which the accused's brother moved a Habeas Corpus petition before the Patna High Court, requesting the court to direct the state police to produce his brother. On his plea, the police informed the court that the accused had fled from their custody and a separate FIR in this respect was filed.

Now after the Patna High Court order, the CBI has taken over the probe of two FIRs filed against Raj Nath Sharma and have lodged a fresh case.

The Patna High Court has also pulled up the Bihar Police saying no effort was made by them to trace the accused.

