CBI tracks arrested Trinamool MLA's involvement in teachers' recruitment scam

Kolkata, April 17 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has traced the involvement of arrested Trinamool Congress MLA Jiban Krishan Saha in illegal recruitment of teaching staff in state-run schools of West Bengal.

According to sources, this could be done from the different documents, both paper and digital, seized from Saha's residence.

They said that preliminary evidence has revealed that of the 3,200 odd candidates, Saha was reportedly involved in recruitment of teachers in the primary, upper primary and secondary sections.

The rates varied as per the grades with the secondary grade attracting the highest rate and the primary grade, the lowest.

By the time the report was filed, the probe agency officials had already brought Saha to the agency's Nizam Palace office in central Kolkata along with the documents seized from his residence.

He will be shortly taken to a hospital for medical check-up following which he will be presented at a special court of CBI in Kolkata. The central agency counsel will seek his custody, sources said.

As per sources, Saha has divulged about involvement of some other ruling party MLAs from Murshidabad and Birbhum district in the scam. "Investigations are one and probably those named by Saha will be summoned in the coming days for questioning," a CBI associate said.

Meanwhile, a political slugfest has started over his arrest. BJP's national vice- president and the party Lok Sabha member Dilip Ghosh said that recently at the diamond jubilee celebration of CBI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the central agency sleuths to act against corruption without fear. "This message from the Prime Minister has made the CBI sleuths more fearless and they have accelerated the action in the teachers' scam in West Bengal," Ghosh said.

Trinamool Congress's Rajya Sabha member, Dr Santanu Sen said that if CBI sleuths have the courage they should act with equal enthusiasm against the corrupt leaders in BJP.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor