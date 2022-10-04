CBI's 'Operation Chakra' against cyber enabled crime: Raids at 105 locations in 18 states

New Delhi, Oct 4 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting raids at more than 105 premises across the nation.

According to sources, the raids are being conducted at places belonging to the accused involved in cyber enabled crime. The CBI has given the entire operation the name, "Operation Chakra".

The agency had got inputs from the FBI and Interpol on the cyber enabled crime accused. The CBI formed teams and also informed the state police so that they could assist them in the search operation.

The CBI itself is conducting the probe at 87 locations while the state police are involved in the other places.

"We are conducting raids at four premises at Andaman, five locations in Delhi, three in Chandigarh, two each in Punjab, Karnataka and Assam. Apart from this our raids are going on at 105 premises in 18 states," said the source.

The source said that they have recovered around Rs 1.5 crore in cash and 1.5 kg gold from a location in Rajasthan where the accused were running a fake call centre.

Two more call centres were busted in Pune and Ahmedabad. The accused used to call US and UK citizens and dupe them.

The CBI has recovered digital devices and incriminating documents from the call centres.

"CBI's Crime Division which is the oldest branch of any wing is leading this operation. Our Crime Division came into existence before the IT Act was implemented," the source said.

