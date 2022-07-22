CBSE 12th result: No merit list this year for toppers

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has declared the results of Class 12th today. Students can check their results on the official website results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. However, the results have been declared on Pariksha Sangam for the moment. The link to check online has not been activated as yet. Meanwhile, the overall pass percentage in CBSE Class 12th results in 2022 is 92.71%.

However, this year CBSE decided not to declare the merit list of the results. But the board will provide certificates to students who have scored the highest mark subject-wise. It means this year the certificates will not only given to overall toppers but it will also be given to the students who had scored highest marks in different subjects.

As of this year, the Trivandram region records the best pass percentage in the exams. Trivandram students record a 98.83 passing percentage. While the Prayagraj region recorded the lowest pass percentage with 83.71% only.



