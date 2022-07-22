CBSE Class 12 result: 97.85% pass in TN region, girls outshine boys

Chennai, July 22 After much waiting, the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) announced the results for Class 12 on Friday. The Chennai region, which includes Tamil Nadu and some other states, recorded a pass percentage of 97.79 and is third in the country behind Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru regions.

Tamil Nadu recorded a pass percentage of 97.85 with girls scoring more than boys. The pass percentage of girls stood at 98.24 while that of boys was 97.52.

The delay in publishing the Class 12 examination became a major cause of concern for the students opting for college admissions. The University Grant Commission (UGC) had directed all the educational institutions to fix the last date of admission to the colleges only after the Plus two results of CBSE are announced.

The CBSE board announced that 30 per cent weightage was given to the Term 1 paper and 70 per cent weightage to the Term 2 paper.

It may be noted that the CBSE had gone for a change in the exam pattern and conducted Term 1 and Term 2 examinations with the former being a 90-minute objective while the latter was a two and half hour long paper.

