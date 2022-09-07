CBSE declares Class XII compartment results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared on Wednesday the class 12 compartment results.

Students can access their performance in the exams at https://cbseresults.nic.in and https://cbse.gov.in. The scorecards can also be viewed on Mobile App-UMANG-https://web.umang.gov.in.

Compartment and improvement examinations for class 12th were held on 23rd August 2022. The results of the main examinations for class 12th were declared on 22nd July 2022.

The result of students who were declared passed in the main examination but wanted to improve their performance in some particular subject was also declared. CBSE is providing a combined mark sheet-cum-passing certificate to all the compartment category candidates who have been declared passed in the examination at the time of declaration of the result itself, the board said.

For all students who have been declared passed, their combined Mark sheet cum Passing certificate will be made available in the Digilocker along with the Migration certificate. Both digital documents could be used for the purpose of admission to Institutes of Higher education.

In the case of the students who appeared for Improvement or who were able to qualify the compartmental education, only single subject performance will be available in their Digital locker.

Board will also start the process for verification of marks for the students who are not satisfied with their performance in Compartment examinations with effect from 09/09/2022. Thereafter, the facility of providing photocopies of evaluated answer books and reevaluation will also be made available, the CBSE said in a statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor