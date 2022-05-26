CBSE extends last date to upload Class 10, 12 practical exam, check details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date to upload practical examinations for the Class 10 and Class 12 students. The last date of Class 10th students to submit their practical projects is May 31, 2022, while it is June 5 for CBSE Class 12.

Earlier the schools were ordered to conducted the practical exam was on March 2, but due to students and school demands the date got extended by the board. “Accordingly, the facility to upload practical examination, projects, internal assessment marks in respect of Class 10 has been deactivated. Now from the perusal of data submitted by the schools, it has been observed that the Practical Examination/ Project/ Internal Assessment marks of 39 schools for term 1 and 537 schools for term 2 in respect of Class 10 are still pending,” CBSE in a statement.

It further added: “In respect of Class 12 also practical examination, project and internal assessment marks of 141 schools for term 1 and 185 schools for term 2 are also pending.”