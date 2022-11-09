CEC Rajiv Kumar launches Special Summary Revision 2023 in Pune

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioner Anup Kumar Pandey launched the nationwide Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2023 on Wednesday in Pune.

CEC Rajiv Kumar said, "We've launched Special Summary Revision (SSR), 2023 nationwide from Pune today, with full cooperation from CEOs, and DMs countrywide. SSR's importance is, this is the chance to get registered as a voter if left out. Pune is a city of knowledge; message spreads faster here."

Annual SSR is conducted in every state to ensure the enrolment of newly eligible citizens.

To kick-start the two days of events, CEC Rajiv Kumar also flagged off a 20 km bicycle rally early morning as a part of a voter awareness campaign in the Shiv Chatrapati Sports Complex.

Senior officials of district administrations were also present there.

He also appreciated the current participation of the various age groups in voting.

"If u look at the voter profile, this is such a beautiful spectrum that it has young voters, old voters. We have more than 2.5 lakh voters who are aged 100 or above and 1.8 cr 80 plus voters. It is a delightful thing," he said.

He further said, "We want to make the entire SSR absolutely inclusive where the homeless also find a place. If there are any homeless person, they have an equal right to cast their vote."

Taking about the low voter turnout in Pune city Rajiv Kumar said, "When the day of the voting comes, people get a holiday and think about not going to vote. People get a holiday under the negotiable instrument act to vote and they should cast their vote. We are meeting industry people. We have a significant role of motivating the people to vote."

When asked if there is any specific list of cities that are being underlined to address urban apathy towards voting, Kumar said, "There is a book, having statistics of Indian Election, available on our website also, so instead of taking names of cities I would say that you should see that book. There are some big and modern metro cities and the people from there should participate in elections wholeheartedly to strengthen the Democracy."

CEC and EC will take part in a number of events in Pune during their two days' visit to the city for the launch of Special Summary Revision 2023.

A voter bicycle awareness rally flagged off today at 6 am at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Stadium, Balewadi. The commission will also interact with the transgender community at noon in the main building of the Savitribai Phule Pune University. The Commission will also interact with students at Symbiosis University, and people from industries and private sectors.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor