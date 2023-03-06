Ceiling plaster of hospital collapses in Mumbai, 4 injured

By ANI | Published: March 6, 2023 03:37 PM 2023-03-06T15:37:24+5:30 2023-03-06T21:10:13+5:30

Four people sustained injuries after a part of ceiling plaster collapsed and fell on them in the city's hospital, ...

Four people sustained injuries after a part of ceiling plaster collapsed and fell on them in the city's hospital, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday.

The ceiling plaster, of the fourth floor at Nair Hospital collapsed.

According to officials, all of the injured were medically treated and discharged.

Further information is awaited.

