Celebrating inclusion: NCPEDP marks 25 years of Helen Keller Awards

New Delhi, Dec 2 The National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) Helen Keller Awards celebrated 25 years on Monday, honouring 17 individuals and organisations for promoting inclusion of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in the workforce.

Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, commended the collective efforts that have driven the disability inclusion movement forward.

“With a significant portion of India’s population living with disabilities, inclusion of disabled people in the workplaces should become a mandate, hence ensuring that everyone receives equal opportunity to not just live a dignified life but also contribute to the nation’s development,” he said.

Recognised as one of the most prestigious awards in the disability sector, the Helen Keller Awards continue to inspire leaders and redefine the employment landscape, promoting financial independence for PwDs.

Reflecting on the award’s legacy, Arman Ali, Executive Director of NCPEDP, expressed optimism and gratitude, saying, “This celebration is a tribute to individuals and organisations that have relentlessly worked toward empowering persons with disabilities.”

“Over the past 25 years, we’ve witnessed a sea change in infrastructure and attitudes, moving beyond treating persons with disabilities as beneficiaries to recognising them as equal contributors. Looking ahead, we foresee transformative advancements in technology, AI, and private-sector collaborations that promise to further redefine accessibility,” said Ali.

This year, 17 individuals and organisations across India were recognised for their outstanding contributions.

The award for Role Model Persons with Disabilities was presented to Basant Sahu from Chhattisgarh; Nishtha Thaker from Gujarat; Resham Talwar from Delhi; and Dilip Kumar Dahyalal of Gujarat.

The award for Role Model Supporters of Increased Employment for Persons with Disabilities was presented to Ashish Verma of Hyderabad; Ameesha Prabhu from Mumbai; and Ajay Govind of Dehradun.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred upon Thilakam Rajendran for her tireless dedication to disability inclusion.

Established in 1999, the NCPEDP-Helen Keller Awards were introduced at a time when employment opportunities for PwDs were rarely discussed.

