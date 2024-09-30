Central Government Launches New Job Scheme for Youth with Monthly Assistance of Rs 5,000

The central government has launched a new job scheme for the youth, designed to help them secure employment opportunities. Under this initiative, eligible people will receive financial assistance of up to Rs 5,000 per month. Detailed guidelines for the program are set to be issued soon. Additionally, a new online portal will be developed to support access to this scheme for young people.

The internship scheme announced in the 2024 budget is now underway, with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs preparing to release guidelines for its implementation. The scheme could be launched in the coming weeks, with a specific timeline yet to be determined. Alongside this initiative, a dedicated internship portal will also be introduced to support participants.

To benefit from the internship scheme, youth must meet specific eligibility criteria. Applicants must be between the ages of 21 and 24, and their family's annual income should not exceed Rs 8 lakh. Additionally, individuals who are currently enrolled in formal degree programs or employed are not eligible for this internship scheme. However, these candidates are encouraged to participate in online courses or vocational training as alternative options.

Benefits of the Internship Scheme

The internship program aims to enhance job opportunities for youth through skill development aligned with the demands of the corporate sector. Numerous major companies have expressed interest in participating, with plans to train and mentor interns, ultimately assisting them in securing employment. Each intern will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000, with Rs 500 funded by the companies' Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and Rs 4,500 provided by the government. Additionally, the government will make a one-time payment of Rs 6,000 to each intern.

Under the scheme, companies will cover the training costs, while interns will be responsible for their living expenses and food, which may be supported by government assistance. The primary goal of the initiative is to establish a connection between companies and youth, facilitating job creation and ensuring that businesses have access to well-trained employees.