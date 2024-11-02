Centre allocated Rs 2.5 lakh crore to Jharkhand, state govt was busy in corruption: Gourav Vallabh

Ranchi, Nov 2 BJP leader Gourav Vallabh has launched a scathing criticism of the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government, alleging widespread corruption and financial mismanagement.

Vallabh, at a press conference here on Saturday, claimed that while the Central government had allocated Rs 2.5 lakh crore to Jharkhand over the past five years, the funds were reportedly misused, with the state government setting "records of loot and corruption".

Presenting financial data, Vallabh noted that Jharkhand has historically received around 55 per cent of its revenue from the Centre. Since the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014, he claimed that Jharkhand has received Rs 4.5 lakh crore since then.

He also talked about Central investments in infrastructure, including Rs 37,972 crore for rail network expansion and Rs 17,000 crore for roads, as well as funding for tribal welfare, including Rs 917 crore for tribal upliftment and Rs 760 crore for the Tribal Sub Plan.

Furthermore, Jharkhand received a GST compensation grant of Rs 10,000 crore, he said.

Despite these contributions, Vallabh argued, the Hemant Soren government did not utilise these funds effectively. He called upon Soren to justify why Rs 57,301 crore allocated to Jharkhand in the financial year 2024-25 remained largely unspent.

The BJP leader also pointed out under-utilisation of funds in key schemes. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, Jharkhand reportedly received Rs 11,000 crore but only utilised half of it, he claimed.

Similarly, he said that only half of the Rs 4,500 crore allocated for the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan was used, and Rs 86 crore allocated for the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana saw just Rs 48 crore being spent.

Vallabh accused the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress leaders of exploiting state resources, alleging that they focused on capturing prime lands and redirecting funds from the Jharkhand State Electricity Board to private accounts.

He further criticised the Jharkhand government's failure to submit proposals for a Rs 1,000 crore tourism circuit grant, unlike other states that actively utilised these Central funds.

Vallabh also noted that several government officials, including a District Commissioner, a Chief Engineer, a Minister, and the Minister's PA, are currently facing charges of corruption and are in jail.

He asserted that the people of Jharkhand are seeking answers from the Hemant Soren government and predicted that the government’s departure is imminent on November 23 when the votes will be counted after two phases of elections on November 13 and 20.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor