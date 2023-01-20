Centre appoints Justice Sabina Acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh HC

The Ministry of Law and Justice on Friday appointed Justice Sabina, the senior-most Judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court as Acting Chief Justice with effect from January 21 as consequent upon the retirement of Himachal Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Justice Amjad Ahtesham Sayed.

"In the exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint, smt. Justice Sabina, senior-most Judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court, with effect from 21.01.2023 consequent upon the retirement of Justice Amjad Ahtesham Sayed, Chief Justice, Himachal Pradesh High Court," a notification issued in this regard stated.

She was born on April 20 in 1961 and was unanimously selected Joint Secretary of the Bar Association of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the year 1986. Thereafter, she joined as Additional District Judge on January 21 in 1997.

Subsequently, she became Sessions Judge in September 2004 and was elevated as an Additional Judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court on March 12 in 2008, and Permanent Judge on February 23 in 2010. She was transferred to Rajasthan High Court and assumed the office of a Judge of Rajasthan High Court on April 11 in 2016.

She was later transferred to the High Court of Himachal Pradesh and took oath on October 8 in 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

