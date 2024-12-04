Centre approve Rs 97.70 cr project to set up 51-Shakti Peethas Park in Tripura

Agartala, Dec 4 In a bid to develop and protect the spiritual heritage, the Union Tourism Ministry has approved a Rs 97.70 crore project to develop a 51-Shakti Peethas Park in southern Tripura’s Banduar.

The proposed park has a religious significance as the place is just 4 km away from the Mata Tripura Sundari temple, founded by the erstwhile king 523 years ago.

The Tripura Sundari temple, set up in 1501 by the state’s erstwhile king Maharaja Dhanya Manikya in Udaipur, 65 km south of Agartala, is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas in the country, and the third such shrine in eastern India after the Kali temple in Kolkata’s Kalighat, and the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.

A government official told IANS that the site of the proposed 51-Shakti Peethas Park at Banduar is a quiet village in Gomati district and it is surrounded by lush greenery and a serene environment.

The area offers a tranquil setting.

Udaipur, the district headquarters of Gomati district, is renowned for its religious significance, cultural heritage, and historical importance, particularly due to the Tripura Sundari temple, which attracts pilgrims from all over India and abroad.

The temple is situated alongside a huge lake known as Kalyan Sagar.

Udaipur, which during the royal dynasty was headquarters for a brief period, is also known as “lake city” and has many beautiful lakes like Bijoy Sagar, Jagannath dighi, Amar sagar.

It also has a national library named “Nazrul Granthagar”, after the name of renowned poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

Under the project, replicas of 51 Shakti Peethas would be developed in the proposed park along with other facilities.

“The 51 Shakti Peethas Park is an ambitious religious tourism project that would be developed in Banduar village. This unique project aims to create an immersive experience for visitors by showcasing replicas of the 51 Shakti Peeth temples from across the Indian sub-continent, symbolising the rich cultural and spiritual heritage associated with Shakti (Devi) worship in Hinduism,” the official said.

He said that the park would feature a range of amenities designed to enhance the overall visitor experience, including a food court with adequate seating, a souvenir shop, drinking water facilities, well-constructed roads with parking, public conveniences, guest accommodation, landscaped gardens, museums dedicated to mythology, and a range of entertainment activities.

According to another official, the Union Tourism Ministry under the PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive) scheme had earlier sanctioned Rs 37.80 crore for the all-round development of the Mata Tripura Sundari temple.

“The developmental work of the Tripura Sundari temple complex is progressing rapidly, with approximately 80 per cent of the work already completed. The remaining construction is expected to be completed within the current financial year,” the official told IANS.

At the end of the 517-year rule by hundreds of kings, on October 15, 1949, the erstwhile princely state of Tripura came under the control of the Indian government after a merger agreement was signed between Kanchan Prabha Devi, then regent Maharani, and the Indian Governor General.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor