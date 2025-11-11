Centre approves CBI probe into multi-crore Odisha SI exam scam

Bhubaneswar, Nov 11 The Union Government has approved a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the multi-crore Odisha Police Sub-Inspector recruitment examination scam, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Tuesday.

It is worth mentioning that following allegations of large-scale irregularities and corruption in the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE)-2024 for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors, the State Police’s Crime Branch had initiated an investigation into the matter.

However, during the course of the investigation, suspicions arose that the roots of the corruption may extend beyond Odisha to other states, including Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. There were also indications of the involvement of an inter-state organised criminal gang in the case.

Subsequently, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi recommended a CBI probe into the matter to the Union Government. Acting upon the Chief Minister’s request, the Centre has directed a CBI investigation into the case.

Notably, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions (Department of Personnel and Training) on Tuesday issued a notification stating that the decision follows the consent granted by the Odisha Government through its notification dated October 31, 2025.

The CBI will take over the case (07/2025), registered on October 1, 2025, at the CID-CB Police Station in Cuttack, which pertains to violations under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and provisions of the Odisha Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

The notification empowers the CBI to investigate, supervise, and take all necessary actions related to the case, including attempts, abetments, and conspiracies connected to the offences or arising from the same transaction.

The CPSE-2024 examination, scheduled to be held on October 5 and 6, 2025, has been postponed indefinitely.

Earlier, the Odisha Police busted the large-scale scam with the arrest of 114 aspirants and three middlemen following the interception of three buses in Andhra Pradesh on the night of September 29.

The Crime Branch later succeeded in arresting the alleged mastermind, Sankar Prusty, along with several of his key associates during the course of the investigation.

