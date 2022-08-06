Centre assures all possible help to control lumpy skin disease in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 6 Union Animal Husbandry Minister Parshottam Rupala on Saturday said that Central and Rajasthan Governments are making serious efforts together to prevent the spread of lumpy skin disease in cattle, and will soon be able to control it. Describing the efforts being made by the state government to prevent the disease as satisfactory, he assured all possible help from the Centre.

Rupala was reviewing measures being taken for prevention of lumpy skin disease along with the state government ministers and departmental officers at the Government Secretariat here on Saturday.

The Union Animal Husbandry Minister said that efforts are being made with full capacity to prevent the spread of this virus-borne disease. He said that the animals which have become infected with it should be kept separate from healthy animals. "Vaccination of healthy animals should be done. Dedicated isolation centres should also be set up, so that it can help prevent infection. Goat pox vaccine is completely effective to avoid this disease," the minister stated.

Rupala further assured to give priority to funding along with ensuring the availability of vaccines and medicines.

All the demands of the state would be seriously assessed and help would be given, said Rupala appreciating the initiative taken by the State Government to create a separate department of animal husbandry and the schemes being run for cow protection and promotion.

State Animal Husbandry Minister Lalchand Kataria informed about the efforts being made by the state government for the prevention of lumpy skin disease.

He said that the availability of medicines has been ensured in the affected area and medical teams are reaching the spot and treating the cows.

Urging the Union Animal Husbandry Minister to send an expert team, he expressed hope for all possible cooperation from the Centre to save the animals from the infectious disease. He also thanked the Union Minister for visiting the state.

Central Animal Husbandry Commissioner Dr. Praveen Malik said that there can be no comparison of lumpy skin virus with Corona virus. "Corona is an RNA virus, which keeps changing its form, whereas it is a pox virus. In this, the goat pox vaccine is completely effective, instructions have been given to the manufacturing companies to increase the supply," he added.

