Centre bans export of non-basmati white rice

The government has issued a notification through the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) stating that the export of non-basmati white rice is now prohibited.According to the DGFT's notification, the export policy for non-basmati white rice, whether semi-milled or wholly milled, polished or glazed, has been changed from free to prohibited.

However, there are certain conditions under which consignments of this rice will still be allowed to be exported.For instance, if the loading of this rice onto a ship has already commenced before the notification, it will be permitted.In addition, export may also be allowed on the basis of government permission granted to other countries to fulfill their food security needs, as well as based on the request of their respective governments.